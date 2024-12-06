Open Menu

APBUMA Demands Maximum Facilitation For SMEs To Enhance Exports

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2024 | 07:52 PM

APBUMA demands maximum facilitation for SMEs to enhance exports

The All Pakistan Bed-sheets and Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) has demanded maximum facilitation for the Small & Medium Enterprise (SME) sector to enhance national exports

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The All Pakistan Bed-sheets and Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) has demanded maximum facilitation for the Small & Medium Enterprise (SME) sector to enhance national exports.

In a statement here on Friday, Central Chairman APBUMA Imran Mehmood Sheikh said that partial payment of sales tax refund is not enough to give a quantum jump to the exports rather the government should ensure payments of all manual cases in addition to the clearance of already issued RPO positively within 72 hours under FASTER system of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

He said that the exports have recorded a satisfactory increase after a lapse of many years and at this critical stage, the government must facilitate SMEs to get maximum export orders in the fast changing regional and global business scenario.

He said that SMEs have limited financial resources and each export order takes 3-5 months duration to materialize till the receipt of foreign proceeds.

"SMEs exporters are unable to get new orders as a major chunk of their finance is stuck up in the refund regime", he said and added that the government must carve out a new strategy to clear small amounts of sales tax refunds on priority basis so that the SME sector could keep their business circle rolling without any interruption.

He said that shortage of cash has been haunting them for the last many years. The allocation of separate funds for SMEs would help them fulfill their export commitments without any unnecessary delay, he added.

He also demanded that the bank markup rate may also be brought down into single digit so that SMEs could meet their immediate and emergency financial needs from commercial banks.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Exports Business Bank Enterprise Circle May FBR National University All From Government

Recent Stories

ICC postpones board meeting on Champions Trophy 20 ..

ICC postpones board meeting on Champions Trophy 2025 once again

1 hour ago
 Rupee sheds 06 pasia against dollar

Rupee sheds 06 pasia against dollar

15 seconds ago
 Bahria Town Championship T20 Cup set start tomorro ..

Bahria Town Championship T20 Cup set start tomorrow  

2 hours ago
 Pacers help Bangladesh beat Pakistan in U19 Asia C ..

Pacers help Bangladesh beat Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup semi-final

2 hours ago
 Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan take part in Maharasht ..

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan take part in Maharashtra CM’s oath taking ceremony

2 hours ago
 IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citiz ..

IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citizens under pretext of protest

3 hours ago
Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme ..

Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme 13+ 5G is Built for Multitaske ..

3 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi says she is not a woman who runs away

Bushra Bibi says she is not a woman who runs away

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

11 hours ago
 50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in ..

50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours

20 hours ago
 IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & ..

IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media

20 hours ago

More Stories From Business