APBUMA Demands Pro-export Strategies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2024 | 09:41 PM

All Pakistan Bedsheets and Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) Central Chairman Imran Mehmood Sheikh has demanded pro-export strategies and said that sales tax refunds of Rs.32 billion should be a starter for the payment of remaining stuck-up refunds of approximately Rs.300 billion belonging to different categories

He was optimistic that this step would help exporters to capture 25% more export orders by overcoming their liquidity crunch and resolve their tax related issues to some extent.

He demanded that the government should introduce pro-export strategies in consultation with the real stakeholders.

