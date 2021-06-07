APBUMA demands revival of zero-rated regime to achieve export targets

(@FahadShabbir)

The SME (Small & Medium Enterprises) sector is the backbone of the national economy and the government should revive a zero-rating regime for it to achieve the projected targets of exports

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The SME (Small & Medium Enterprises) sector is the backbone of the national economy and the government should revive a zero-rating regime for it to achieve the projected targets of exports.

Addressing a Press Conference, Engineer Bilal Jamil Senior Vice Chairman All Pakistan Bedsheets & Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) said that the SME sector is contributing 66% share in the total exports. He said, "It has been facing a liquidity crunch due to the payment of sales tax which is in double digit despite the ill impacts of pandemic on businesses.

" He said that APBUMA is one of the major trade bodies representing the SME sector with its offices in Faisalabad, Lahore, Karachi and Multan.

He urged the government to exempt the SME sector from the payment of sales tax which is also inline with the government policy of Ease of Doing business. He was optimistic that if the government exempted the SME sector from sales tax, they could play a major role in achieving the ambitious export targets for the next financial year.

Imran Mahmood, Arif Ehsan Malik, Muhammad Tayyab, Shehzad Ahmed and Shehzad Hussain were also present during the press conference.