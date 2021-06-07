UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APBUMA Demands Revival Of Zero-rated Regime To Achieve Export Targets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 09:17 PM

APBUMA demands revival of zero-rated regime to achieve export targets

The SME (Small & Medium Enterprises) sector is the backbone of the national economy and the government should revive a zero-rating regime for it to achieve the projected targets of exports

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The SME (Small & Medium Enterprises) sector is the backbone of the national economy and the government should revive a zero-rating regime for it to achieve the projected targets of exports.

Addressing a Press Conference, Engineer Bilal Jamil Senior Vice Chairman All Pakistan Bedsheets & Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) said that the SME sector is contributing 66% share in the total exports. He said, "It has been facing a liquidity crunch due to the payment of sales tax which is in double digit despite the ill impacts of pandemic on businesses.

" He said that APBUMA is one of the major trade bodies representing the SME sector with its offices in Faisalabad, Lahore, Karachi and Multan.

He urged the government to exempt the SME sector from the payment of sales tax which is also inline with the government policy of Ease of Doing business. He was optimistic that if the government exempted the SME sector from sales tax, they could play a major role in achieving the ambitious export targets for the next financial year.

Imran Mahmood, Arif Ehsan Malik, Muhammad Tayyab, Shehzad Ahmed and Shehzad Hussain were also present during the press conference.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Faisalabad Exports Business All From Government Share

Recent Stories

UAE sends 960 tonnes of urgent food, medical suppl ..

16 minutes ago

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan over victim ..

16 minutes ago

Ministry of Health approves &#039;green pass&#039; ..

16 minutes ago

NATO Awaits Moscow's Response to Proposal to Conve ..

3 minutes ago

Ukraine Still Needs to Implement Reforms to Meet N ..

3 minutes ago

Inquiry ordered into tragic train accident under R ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.