Open Menu

APBUMA Welcomes PM Address To D-8 Summit

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2024 | 03:20 PM

APBUMA welcomes PM address to D-8 Summit

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Imran Mehmood Sheikh, Central Chairman All Pakistan Bed sheets and Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA), has welcomed the Prime Minister’s historic address to the D-8 Summit in Cairo in which he clearly spelled out the importance of youths and the SME sector as the key drivers for the economic development.

He said that after this policy statement by the Prime Minister of Pakistan at a global forum, government departments concerned and the FBR should realign their policies by investing in youths and diverting maximum resources towards the SME sector. He said that APBUMA is the largest trade body of the SME sector which was experiencing a liquidity crunch due to stuck-up refund claims. He clarified that refunds are not a favor but it is the taxes already paid by SMEs despite their limited financial resources. Hence, the government must clear these refunds on top priority.

He stressed the need to clear refunds of DLTL/DDT so that economic activities could be generated in addition to creating job opportunities for the unemployed youth. He lamented a budgetary allocation of Rs.10 billion as against the accumulated DLTL/DDT refunds of Rs.35 billion. He said that this allocation is insufficient to put the SME sector back on the growth trajectory. He said that the government should realize that as it was facing financial constraints, the position of the SME sector is more vulnerable. “The SME sector needs immediate refunds so that it could get maximum export orders and give a quantum jump to exports," he said and requested the PM to issue a clear directive to the FBR to clear all refund claims of DLTL/DDT and as the situation is improving it should clear the remaining backlog of income tax and sales tax refunds to extend practical financial support to the SME sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Exports Job Cairo FBR All Government Top Billion

Recent Stories

UAE hosts major global sporting events in December

UAE hosts major global sporting events in December

25 minutes ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget

Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget

25 minutes ago
 Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen f ..

Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time

4 hours ago
 23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria

23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria

5 hours ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Island ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says

5 hours ago
 Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missi ..

Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missing

5 hours ago
S. Korea successfully launches 3rd spy satellite i ..

S. Korea successfully launches 3rd spy satellite into orbit

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-1 Qatar

Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-1 Qatar

13 hours ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi attends closing ceremony of Fu ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi attends closing ceremony of Fujairah International Arabian H ..

13 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on first anniversary of accession ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business