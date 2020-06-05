APCC approves development outlay of Rs 630 bn for FY21

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ):The Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC) approved on Thursday the total proposed outlay of Rs 630 billion under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21.

The major strategy for PSDP 2020-21 is focussed on completion of ongoing projects; COVID-19 responsive development program More funds have been proposed for social sector compared to infrastructure than the past years and funding has been proposed for only approved projects as per provision of Public Finance Management Act 2019.

The consultative meeting of the APCC was held here with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jahanzeb Khan in chair.

Federal Ministries, State Bank, Ministry of Finance, provincial and special area governments participated in the meeting.

APCC is a consultative body and macroeconomic and development framework will be subject to adjustment in the light of the recommendations of the committee.

Deputy Chairman highlighted the importance of finalizing COVID-19 responsive Annual Plan.

In the Water Sector, large multipurpose dams particularly Diamir Bhasha, Mohmand, Dasu Dams and drainage projects have been proposed adequate funds.

Small scale provincial nature dams and drainage projects for less developed districts have been proposed allocations.

Major ongoing projects of Railways including ML-1, Maritime Affairs Karachi Shipyard and Inter-provincial/ regional connectivity have also been proposed financing.

Similarly, major portion of western route has also been proposed funds.

In the Energy Sector the focus remained on projects of power evacuation, expansion, improving transmission and distribution system to minimize line losses and circular debt.

Projects for supply of power and gas to Special Economic Zones (SEZs) have also been proposed financing.

Health Sector is a priority in the wake of COVID-19 to provide improved health services, preventions and control of communicable diseases, production of medical devices and capacity enhancement of health institutions.

The primary focus would be on strengthening promotive, preventing care and the public health and hygiene system with supporting community resilience in the country.

In the PSDP 2020-21, Out of total, 59% proposed allocation has been provided to Infrastructure, 35% to Social Sector, and the remaining 6% to other Sectors.

For next year, preference has been given in allocation of funds to Social Sector by proposing an allocation 35% (Rs.

185 billion) of PSDP compared to the financial year 2019-20 where this allocation was in the range of 16%.

The Government has taken this step to improve the life of the common man by providing good health, education, clean environment, clean drinking water and improving overall life standards of the masses.

Out of total outlay, the transport and communications sector has been proposed Rs 159 billion whereas an amount of Rs 70 billion has been proposed for energy sector, Rs 64 for water Rs 18 billion for health and population, Rs 34 billion for education including Higher Education Commission and Rs 19 billion has been proposed for physical planning & housing.

Similarly the meeting has also approved the proposed allocation of Rs 41 billion for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Rs 40 billion for special areas (AJ&K , GB) and Rs.40 billion has been approved for merged district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The committee has also approved proposed amount of Rs 100 billion for special program for improving the quality of life of common people.

APCC was told that the economy was heading towards revival until beginning of the March 2020; however with emergence of COVID-19 pandemic economic landscape has changed.

Before COVID, exchange rate stability, barring tax revenues overall fiscal performance was satisfactory, reserves were buildimg up, current account deficit was reduced massively, inflation after peaking in January started deceleration, remittances were improving and QIM was going up with reduction in extent of contraction and International Monetary Fund (IMF) targets for 3 quarters were fully met.

Economic growth was set to rise over 3 percent but because of lock down amid COVID it went down to negative 0.4% as industrial and services sector were badly affected.

Pressure on government spending mounted, exports contracted in April 2020 but imports fell much more quickly.

Next year will be challenging too, but economy will learn to live with COVID phenomenon and growth will improve to over 2 percent, with agriculture in-spite of locust attack, impact will post positive growth and some revival is expected in the services sector.

Inflation will be in the lower single digit next year, and external account will be comfortably placed with lower current account deficit.

However, exports and remittances are likely to face challenging global environment.