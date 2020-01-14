APCNGA chairman discusses CNG closure issue with Petroleum SAPM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) Central Chairman Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha Tuesday called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar.

The meeting discussed matters related to gas closure and supply to CNG stations in Sindh and Punjab, an APCNGA press release said here.

Paracha expressed confidence that CNG outlets in Punjab would get the commodity supply for four consecutive days from January 18, and after a short period the stations would start getting regular supply - seven days a week.

The APCNGA Chairman said a mechanism was being worked out under which gas load-shedding in Punjab would come to an end.

In Sindh, he said, efforts were underway to open CNG stations as per schedule in coming few days.

Due to CNG closure in Sindh, Paracha said industrial sector was consuming excessive gas against its quota.

He said the elements, who influenced the gas company [Sui Southern Gas Company] and got implemented wrong decisions, were responsible for the gas crisis in Sindh.