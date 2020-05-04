UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APCNGA Demands Reduction In Gas Price For CNG Sector's Survival

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 08:39 PM

APCNGA demands reduction in gas price for CNG sector's survival

The All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) on Monday demanded of the government to reduce the gas price so that the CNG sector could survive in difficult economic situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :The All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) on Monday demanded of the government to reduce the gas price so that the CNG sector could survive in difficult economic situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

"The compressed natural gas (CNG) sector is at the verge of destruction due to parity between the price of petrol and local gas," APCNGA Central Chairman Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha said in a news release here.

He requested the government to bring down gas price and taxes imposed on the CNG sector so that it could compete in the market, otherwise, he feared "thousands of CNG dealers will become bankrupt; around 400,000 employees will lose their jobs and an investment of Rs 400 billion will go waste.

" Paracha said some 500,000 vehicles were running on CNG across the country, which would not be able to move in the absence of inexpensive fuel, and urged the government to make natural gas economical for the CNG sector.

He said the APCNGA had handed over its demands to Minister for Petroleum Umar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar for survival of the CNG sector.

He said the minister and SAPM had assured to resolve the problems being faced by the CNG sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan CNG Petrol Prime Minister Vehicles Price Gas Market All Government Billion Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shah Mahmood Qureshi violates rule of “Social di ..

24 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar chooses Naseem Shah as his bowling p ..

28 minutes ago

Pak-Iran agree to exchange experiences to overcome ..

53 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat shares what she wants

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues law decree to organise AIIID

1 hour ago

'Too Hard To Tell' When US Will Reopen Internation ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.