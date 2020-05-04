The All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) on Monday demanded of the government to reduce the gas price so that the CNG sector could survive in difficult economic situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic in the country

"The compressed natural gas (CNG) sector is at the verge of destruction due to parity between the price of petrol and local gas," APCNGA Central Chairman Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha said in a news release here.

He requested the government to bring down gas price and taxes imposed on the CNG sector so that it could compete in the market, otherwise, he feared "thousands of CNG dealers will become bankrupt; around 400,000 employees will lose their jobs and an investment of Rs 400 billion will go waste.

" Paracha said some 500,000 vehicles were running on CNG across the country, which would not be able to move in the absence of inexpensive fuel, and urged the government to make natural gas economical for the CNG sector.

He said the APCNGA had handed over its demands to Minister for Petroleum Umar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar for survival of the CNG sector.

He said the minister and SAPM had assured to resolve the problems being faced by the CNG sector.