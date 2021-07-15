(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) Leader Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha on Thursday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision for allowing the private sector to import gas.

In a statement issued here, Ghiyas Paracha said allowing the private sector to import gas would ensure continued supply of cheap gas.

He said that the private sector had also been allowed to utilize excess terminal and pipeline capacity which will have a positive impact on the overall economy.

He said that serious efforts were in progress for early completion of the North-South Gas pipeline which would give a boost to the economy. He said that all the steps being taken by the government would promote industrial sector, improve the transport sector and provide almost five hundred thousand jobs.

Import of 200 mmcfd additional gas would save 300 million Dollars in oil import bill, he said.