APCNGA Preparing Working Paper To Ensure Smooth Gas Supply, Reduce Oil Import Bill

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2022 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Central Leader of All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha said the association was preparing a working paper, suggesting the government corrective measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of gas to consumers of all categories and reduce the country's oil import bill.

"We are preparing a working paper to suggest solutions to reduce approximately Rs 300 billion annual burdens on the import bill, cut in the public transport fares by 25 per cent, ensure cheap and continuous LNG supply to all categories of the gas consumers," he told APP.

He said in the prevailing energy scenario, domestic, commercial and industrial gas consumers were facing multiple issues including shortage of the commodity and its gradual increase in the international market.

"We the private sector players are determined to steer the country out of this energy crisis through our experience and by taking risks for the benefit of the country and the nation." Paracha said the association's working paper would explain "how we can solve the energy crisis by adopting a competitive process and put the national economy on track, ensure foreign investment, provide more jobs and tackle the confronted environmental issues." /395

