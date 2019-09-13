APCNGA to attend LNG conference, exhibition 'Gastec-2019' in US

A delegation of All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) is all set to participate in the world's biggest Gas (LNG) conference and exhibition "Gastech 2019," scheduled to be held from September 17 to 19 in the Houston city of Texas, the second largest state of the United States (US)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ):A delegation of All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) is all set to participate in the world's biggest Gas (LNG) conference and exhibition "Gastech 2019," scheduled to be held from September 17 to 19 in the Houston city of Texas, the second largest state of the United States (US).

According to an APCNGA press release issued here, senior leader of the association Abdul Ghiyas Paracha would lead the delegation and explore possibilities of 'private gas import' so that the association could play its role in meeting ever-increasing energy demand of Pakistan.

Paracha said Pakistan's participation in the "Gastech-2019" would open new horizons and opportunities for the Pakistan's gas sector as the government had already given permission to five companies including ExxonMobil (USA), Mitsubishi (Japan), Shell (Holland) Engro, Trafigura (Gasport) and Global (GEI) to install LNG terminals in Pakistan.

He said, "We are expecting agreements with several companies which will help us in LNG supply, business and infrastructure development. This will help bring billions of dollars investment in Pakistan, reduce oil import bill drastically, create employment opportunities and strengthen the national economy."