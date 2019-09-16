UrduPoint.com
APCNGA To Explore LNG Import Possibilities At 'Gastec-2019' Exhibition

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 02:53 PM

All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) would explore ways and means for "private import" of the LNG at a three-day "Gastech 2019" international conference and exhibition, starting from September 17 in the Houston city of Texas, the second largest state of the United States of America (USA)

"The association is participating in the conference with the sole purpose to encourage the world leading private energy firms for investing in Pakistan's gas sector as the government is making sincere efforts to extend maximum facilities to both local and foreign companies in this field," APCNGA senior leader Abdul Ghiyas Paracha told APP.

Paracha said he would be leading an APCNGA delegation in the conference to explore possibilities of increased import of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), adding the government had already given permission to five companies including ExxonMobil (USA), Mitsubishi (Japan), Shell (Holland) Engro, Trafigura (Gasport) and Global (GEI) to install LNG terminals in Pakistan.

"We are expecting agreements with several companies which will help us in LNG supply, business and infrastructure development. This will help bring billion of dollars investment in Pakistan, reduce oil import bill drastically, create employment opportunities and strengthen the national economy," he said.

Replying to a question, he said a formula already existed under which private sector could import the LNG as per its requirements, get it injected into existing gas transmission network and received at industrial units.

He said the CNG sector was one of major consumers of the imported LNG and currently receiving around 220 million cubic feet per day gas, which was extremely insufficient for the CNG outlets.

Paracha stressed the need for promoting the CNG in public transport sector, terming it cost-effective and environment-friendly fuel as it could help curtail transportation charges by 30 percent and environmental pollution 28 percent.

