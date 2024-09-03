APDA Delegation Calls On FPCCI President
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2024 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) President Federation of Pakista Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Atif Ikram Sheikh on Tuesday assured All Pakistan Car Dealers and Importers Association (APDA) of the support in order to resolve the issues faced by the car dealers.
A delegation of APDA led by its President Sardar Irfan visited FPCCI and met with Atif Ikram Sheikh at Capital Office, said a press release.
He said that FPCCI continues to support all business community and industries without discrimination and
assured the delegation that the issues faced by the car dealers would be taken up with the concerned authorities.
Atif Ikram Sheikh added that the business community was going through a difficult period, but FPCCI was struggling day and night to solve the problems of the business community on priority.
He said "our aim is to increase exports from the country to fetch foreign exchange reserves for the sustainable economic growth and development."
Recent Stories
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges
TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator
More Stories From Business
-
Call for strategy to seek philanthropists’ support for Rescue 11223 hours ago
-
Finance Minister discusses investment opportunities with FLSmidth’s Global CEO3 hours ago
-
Exports increase by 14% to $5 bln in two months4 hours ago
-
Aurangzeb vows to continue with tax reforms, rightsizing for macroeconomic stability4 hours ago
-
PSX gains 73 points4 hours ago
-
Ahsan for capacity building of youth in advanced computing education4 hours ago
-
CDNS to achieve mark of Rs 160 billion in fresh bonds6 hours ago
-
SECP Issues warning against fraudulent social media groups7 hours ago
-
Over 1.2m cotton bales recorded at ginneries till Aug 317 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim7 hours ago
-
Gold rates decrease by Rs1,000 to Rs.261,500 per tola8 hours ago
-
Türkiye's annual inflation slows to 13-month low in August8 hours ago