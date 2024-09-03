Open Menu

APDA Delegation Calls On FPCCI President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2024 | 08:50 PM

APDA delegation calls on FPCCI President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) President Federation of Pakista Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Atif Ikram Sheikh on Tuesday assured All Pakistan Car Dealers and Importers Association (APDA) of the support in order to resolve the issues faced by the car dealers.

A delegation of  APDA led by its President Sardar Irfan visited FPCCI and met with Atif Ikram Sheikh at Capital Office, said a press release.

He said that FPCCI continues to support all business community and industries without discrimination and

assured the delegation that the issues faced by the car dealers would be taken up with the concerned authorities.

 

Atif Ikram Sheikh added that the business community was going through a difficult period, but FPCCI was struggling day and night to solve the problems of the business community on priority.

He said "our aim is to increase exports from the country to fetch foreign exchange reserves for the sustainable economic growth and development."

