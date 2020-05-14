The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) hopes that China's manufacturing recovery will have a positive impact on the regional economies amid the coronavirus pandemic, APEC Secretariat Executive Director Dr. Rebecca Sta Maria said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) hopes that China's manufacturing recovery will have a positive impact on the regional economies amid the coronavirus pandemic, APEC Secretariat Executive Director Dr. Rebecca Sta Maria said on Thursday.

On May 11, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc urged, at a large-scale business conference, foreign investment, in order to retain the country's status of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing economy and meet the target of over 5 percent GDP growth in 2020.

The statement came soon after Vietnam's lifting of restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus.

"We hope that because our economies are so interconnected, improvements that will take place in China's manufacturing will also see impact on the rest of us," Sta Maria said at virtual briefing of the World Health Organization's regional office for Western Pacific.

However, APEC's real GDP is likely to see a 2.7 percent drop this year, with "some level" of unemployment expected, she added.