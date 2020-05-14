APEC Secretariat Stresses Need to Keep Markets Open, Avoid Protectionism Amid COVID-19

Dr. Rebecca Sta Maria, the executive director of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Secretariat, on Thursday stressed the importance of keeping markets open and ensuring free access to medical supplies amid the pandemic of the COVID-19 lung disease, instead of resorting to protectionist measures

"We are really looking to ensure that we commit to keeping our markets open ... It's so important that at these times we don't retreat into protectionist measures but look to collectively work together to support each other in this endeavor," Sta Maria told a virtual briefing of the World Health Organization's regional office for Western Pacific.

According to the 2018 global trade data, the bloc's economies accounted for 40.8 percent of global input value of medical goods and 28.8 percent of global export value, she noted, adding that while most of APEC economies applied low most-favored-nation tariffs for medicines and medical equipment, they imposed higher tariffs for medical supplies and personal protection equipment essential for the response to the COVID-19.

"Trade policy is important to facilitate access to these goods, and therefore at the forum we are working to make sure that we collectively discuss and look at any initiatives to, perhaps, not permanently reduce or eliminate tariffs, but at least to commit to avoid implementation of unnecessary trade restrictive measures, export restrictions, and we commit to keep supply chains open and functional," Sta Maria said.

APEC understands some countries' need to introduce export restrictions amid the pandemic, the official added.

"[As regards] export restrictions for medical goods, we understand that based on the situation some economies put in some restrictions because of the pressing need, and even in the WTO [World Trade Organization] that's allowed in cases of health emergencies," she specified.

At the same time, Sta Maria pointed to the need to ensure that such measures are "appropriate, proportionate, transparent and temporary."