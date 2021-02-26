UrduPoint.com
Apex Committee Reviews Progress Of GB Development Plan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Minister GB Khalid Khurshid and Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur jointly presided over 2nd Apex Committee to review progress of GB Development Plan and the projects which needs Apex committee's intervention here on Friday.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, Additional Secretary GB and representatives from Ministries and Divisions attended the meeting.

The APEX Committee discussed the projects of various departments such as Clean Energy, Transport and Communication, Health, Infrastructure, Water Sanitation and Tourism.

It was informed in the meeting that all the departments are in contact with relevant Federal Ministries/Divisions and PC-Is of the shortlisted schemes are being prepared by the respective departments. The Committee directed all the federal government ministries to expedite the GB Package projects.

The Apex Committee meeting directed PTA to finalize the auction of 3g and 4g licenses in GB on priority basis.

Committee highlighted the importance of Chitral-Shandur to Gilgit Highway Road and Shounter Tunnel and directed NHA to expedite the feasibility study & PC-1 at the earliest and submitted to the next apex Committee.

While discussing the Expo Center for GB the Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan has assured the committee to provide a dedicated land for the expo center and requested the Committee to include the scheme in PSDP 2020-21.

The Deputy Chairman Planning Commission proposed to include a special project to enhance the capacity building of GB institutions, the committee approved the proposal and directed to complete the project on expeditious basis.

CM Khalid Khurshid said, the Gilgit-Baltistan package would be the first of its kind which would change the history of GB, improve the living standards of the people of GB. The package would boost the construction industry and development in the region.

