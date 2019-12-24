APHC demands bail of Asia Andrabi, Nahida, Hamdia from prison

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference Leader Abdul Hameed Lone has demanded the authorities concerned to release Asia Andrabi (65) Nahida and Hamdia Sufi (45) from Tihar Jail in New Dehli, India.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, he said that prisoners in jails were alleged for foreign funding which was based on false propaganda against them.

He added that Asia Andrabi had their own welfare institutes and she had run schools so the allegation against them was wrong and Indian government had failed to prove charges against them during the last three years.

He also highlighted the increased number of violence against Kashmiri women while the figures on violence against women by Indian Army were not collected and there was no evidence of any check or punishment in these cases of abuses in Indian Occupied Kashmir( IoK), he added.

While giving reference to the violence against women in Kunan, Poshpura and Shopian where Indian Army has used violence on women as a tool of war.

Around 22 thousand widows and half widows in IoK spent their life in a miserable condition .

He further added that the conditions of displaced people and refugees remind grim situation of human rights violation there thus the world Human Rights organization should provide adequate funds to assist the marginalized people of Kashmir.

He further added India tried to divert the attention of international Human Rights organizations from their brutality.