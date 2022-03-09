APL: A Pakistan’s Leading Provider of Lubricants

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2022) APL is proud to be synonymous with a future-oriented outlook, and provide technologically advanced products and services that set the standard in precision and quality. Offering a broad spectrum of petroleum products and having over 600 retail outlets.

The Company is developing a network of modern petrol pumps, especially catering to far-flung areas of Pakistan, and are significantly contributing to the development and expansion of the petroleum sector in Pakistan by developing state-of-the-art infrastructure for storage, handling and delivery of petroleum products to local and foreign markets.

The Company has also penetrated in the oil export business and, in spite of tough competition from other regional and global players, is in line with the government’s policy to take maximum advantage of Pakistan’s foreign exchange and human resources and its strategic geographical location.

Developing products and services based on the needs of valued customers, we approach the challenge of securing their satisfaction and loyalty by focusing on two-way communication, unparalleled performance, and fostering a continuous improvement culture in all areas of operations. Strictly adhering to highest ethical standards, we believe in community and environmental well being and strive to maintain quality at all levels, as demonstrated by Quality Policy Statement and the stringent quality objectives we have set for ourselves.

APL offers a wide range of lubricants blended with top quality base oils and additives at state of the art Automatic Batch Blending facility.

Diesel Engine Oils

Anti-wear characteristics have been improved. Control of high-temperature oxidation has been improved. Control of volatility and oil consumption has been improved. Appropriate for use in more severe diesel engines. High temperature deposits combined with decreased wear, corrosion, foaming, and soot buildup First choice for mix fleet operators for automobiles, trucks, buses, and off-highway vehicles.

Attock Gold Turbo Ultra 15W-40 is a extra high performance diesel engine oil that provides excellent lubrication for modern diesel engines. Attock Gold Turbo Ultra gives outstanding wear protection with optimum viscosity for improved fuel economy.

Attock Gold Turbo CF-4/SG,20W-50 oil is designed to safeguard your engine in extreme operating conditions. It helps to enhance engine life and lower maintenance cost. Protects engine against deposits and lowers acid formation.

Attock Gold CD/SD-50 diesel engine oil is designed to protect your engine under high temperature conditions. Protects engine moving parts against wear by creating a strong protective film. It ensures superior power and performance. Most suitable for older engines and where CD/SD 50 performance level are recommended.

Motor Cycle Oil

Attock The high viscosity range enables efficient circulation and simple cranking on starter, as well as additional protection at high operating temperatures.

These characteristics provide complete protection, particularly for engines working in hot climates. Can be used in places where JASO MA2 is suggested.

Prevent the production of soot, varnish, sludge, acid, and corrosion. Improved oil pressure. Improved antiwear management, particularly in high-performance engines. Increased oxidation resistance.

Attock Hi-drive Super SG/CD, 20W-50 Motorcycle Oil is high performance JASO MA2 compliant motorcycle oil. This product is formulated to deliver higher clutch frictional performance. It is formulated to create a strong film over engine moving parts for protection against wear and tear in high temperature conditions.

Petrol Engine Oils

Improved anti-wear management, particularly in high-performance engines. Engine deposit control has been improved. Enhanced high temperature oxidation control, which is required for engines running in harsh high-temperature situations. Rust and corrosion resistance. Better and simpler startup. Control of volatility and oil consumption has been improved.

Attock Hi-drive Advance SN, 10W-40 is formulated with high quality base oils and technologically advanced additives to meet requirements of modern gasoline engines. Attock Hi-drive Advance gives outstanding wear protection & delivers superior fuel economy with assurance of clean engine.

Attock Hi-drive Supreme SL/CF, 20W-50 is a high performance gasoline engine oil that provides excellent lubrication and outstanding wear protection under high ambient temperatures. This product is developed to maintain oxidation and thermal stability under high stress and thus prolong engine life.

Attock Hi-drive Supreme SG/CD,20W-50 is a high performance gasoline engine oil that provides excellent lubrication and protection to gasoline engines. Attock Hi-drive Supreme gives outstanding wear protection guaranteeing high performance under high ambient temperature. Most suited for older gasoline engines and where SG/CD, 20W-50 oil is recommended.

Industrial Oils

Attock Industrial Lubricants has an extensive product line which help productivity fly with Long Oil Life, Extended Equipment Life, Reducing Operating Cost to realise the maximum potential of your equipment and production capacity. Oils are design for excellent lubrication of Industrial and mobile equipment hydraulic systems. Provides extra protection to equipment in extreme ambient temperatures and high pressures.

Attock Industrial lubricants are designed to help you for Outstanding corrosion resistance. Extremely stable in terms of oxidation. Demulsification properties that are excellent. Antifoaming qualities are exceptional and extend the life of your equipment.