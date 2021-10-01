UrduPoint.com

APMSPIDA Elects New Body

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 04:54 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :All Pakistan Motorcycle Spare Parts Importers and Dealers Association, in its annual general meeting here, elected unopposed its new office bearers for 2021-22.

Zahid Manzoor was elected as Chairman, Arif Siddiqui as Senior Vice Chairman and Shahzad Sarfraz as Vice Chairman of the association, said release on Friday.

Earlier, six new members were elected unopposed for the Executive Committee.

