APNS delegation calls on caretaker Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The President and Executive Committee members of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) called on Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi here in his office on Monday and expressed good wishes for him.

The CM assured to resolve the problems of the newspaper industry and directed the Information department to pay the arrears of advertisements without delay.

There would be less work in a short time but would try to make every work exemplary, the CM maintained and added that provision of facilities in selected hospitals in Lahore would be completed soon.

Free angiography would be done within two hours in selected government hospitals, he noted and mentioned that the new emergency block of Jinnah Hospital would be completed in a few months.

Similarly, Kalma Chowk and Samanabad underpass projects would be completed before time. The law and order was gradually improving. The government was sending 50 rescuers to aid the earthquake victims in T�rkiye, the CM concluded.

The delegation included President Sarmad Ali, Senior Vice President Jameel Athar, Vice President Shahab Zuberi, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, Khushnood Ali Khan and APNS members namely Syed Sajjad Bukhari, Mumtaz A. Tahir, Naveed Chaudhary, Muhammad Waqaruddin, Imtinan Shahid, Syed Mumtaz Ahmad Shah, Syed Muhammad Munir Jilani, Umar Mujeeb Shami, Gohar Zahid Malik, Humayun Gulzar, Bilal Mahmood and Furqan Hashmi.

Caretaker Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Secretary Information and others were also present.