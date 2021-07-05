UrduPoint.com
Apollo Mulls Rival Bid For UK Supermarket Morrisons

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 12:10 PM

London, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :US private equity firm Apollo announced Monday that it was mulling a takeover offer for British supermarket Morrisons, which had accepted a separate bid over the weekend.

"Apollo Global Management, Inc. confirms that it is, on behalf of certain investment funds managed by it, in the preliminary stages of evaluating a possible offer for Morrisons," it said a brief statement following media speculation about its interest.

"No approach has been made to the board of Morrisons. There can be no certainty that any offer will be made, nor as to the terms on which any such offer might be made.

" The news comes after Morrisons on Saturday accepted a £6.3-billion ($8.7-billion, 7.3-billion-euro) takeover offer from a consortium of investment groups.

The grouping, which comprises Softbank-owned Fortress, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Koch Real Estate Investments, agreed to pay 252 pence per share plus a 2p special dividend.

Their proposed Morrisons takeover deal is worth a total of £9.5 billion including debt.

jbo-rfj/rl

