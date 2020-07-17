UrduPoint.com
APOTOA Postpones Strike After Petroleum Division's Mediation

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 01:10 PM

APOTOA postpones strike after Petroleum Division's mediation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :All Pakistan Oil Tankers Owners Association (APOTOA) on Friday postponed its strike after timely mediation of the Petroleum Division and assurance that the body's legitimate demands would be communicated to the departments concerned.

"After timely contact by the Petroleum Division, the association has deferred its strike, and supplies of oil will continue as per routine across the country," a Petroleum Division news release said.

On July 20, the Petroleum Division would hold a meeting with the association's delegation to discuss the matter.

"Petroleum Division is committed to ensuring the supply and availability of fuel in the country," it added.

