APPAC delegation visits FPCCI to discuss trade, investment ties

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) A delegation of the American-Pakistani Public Affairs Committee (APPAC), Wednesday, paid a visit to the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to discuss trade, investment and economic relations.

President FPCCI, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, in a statement issued here, apprised that the visiting delegation led by Deputy Speaker of the New York State Assembly Philip Ramos also discussed potential of forging an alliance between trade and business community.

Philip Ramos, at the occasion, proposed a number of measures aimed at formalizing cooperation between APPAC, NY State Assembly and FPCCI which included the formation of two high-powered committees to explore the opportunities for enhancing investment and economic cooperation and B2B alliances and matchmaking between New York businessmen and FPCCI.

He also assured to lobby with New York State government for humanitarian and economic assistance to Pakistan, look into the advocacy options to facilitate the visa issuance to businessmen from Pakistan. American-Pakistani Public Affairs Committee (APPAC) will facilitate trade promotion activities of FPCCI delegates in the U.

S. while New York Chamber of Commerce will be encouraged to form chamber-to-chamber alliance with FPCCI, he stated.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh stated that New York was one of the most significant states of the U.S. for Pakistan’s business community as it is a financial and commercial center of a country that accounts for 17 percent of the total trade of Pakistan. As per the latest trade statistics, Pakistan-U.S. bilateral trade stood at $9.4 billion.

He stressed that Pakistan deserves enhanced access to the U.S. market for having suffered badly from the war on terror, last year’s floods and bearing the brunt of climate change.

SVP FPCCI, Suleman Chawla, maintained that Pakistani businessmen have a lot to export to the U.S. but they were constrained due to the delays and restrictions in visa issuance. Therefore, easing and expediting the visa issuance process logically becomes the first step towards enabling chamber-to-chamber and business-to-business linkages between the two countries, he added.