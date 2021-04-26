UrduPoint.com
Apple Commits To Invest $430Bln, Create 20,000 Jobs In US Over 5 Years

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 10:50 PM

Apple Commits to Invest $430Bln, Create 20,000 Jobs in US Over 5 Years

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Apple has announced its plans to invest $430 billion in the US economy in the next 5 years and create 20,000 jobs, the company said in a release on Monday.

"Apple today announced an acceleration of its US investments, with plans to make new contributions of more than $430 billion and add 20,000 new jobs across the country over the next five years," the release said. "This includes tens of billions of Dollars for next-generation silicon development and 5G innovation across nine US states."

Apple is set to raise the level of its American investments by 20 percent as the company spent way over $350 billion according to the five-year plan set in 2018, the release noted.

As part of the new plan, the tech giant plans to invest $1 billion in a new North Carolina campus and engineering hub creating at least 3,000 new jobs in machine learning, artificial intelligence, and software engineering, the release added.

Apple will also expand its teams in California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Texas, Washington, and Iowa over the next years, the release also said.

According to the release, Apple supports more than 2.7 million jobs in the US and continues to be the largest taxpayer in the country with nearly $45 billion paid in domestic corporate income taxes over the past five years alone.

