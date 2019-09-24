Apple Credits Tariff Exclusion on Imported Components for Decision to Make Mac Pro in US

(@FahadShabbir)

An exemption from US duties on imported electronic components from China has prompted tech giant Apple to announce on Monday that it will make the next version of its Mac Pro computer at a factory in the US state of Texas

"As part of its commitment to US economic growth, Apple today confirmed that its newly redesigned Mac Pro will be manufactured in Austin, Texas," the company said in a press release. "The US manufacturing of Mac Pro is made possible following a federal product exclusion Apple is receiving for certain necessary components."

While the release provided few details and did not mention China by name, the US Trade Representative office on Friday announced the approval of ten of 15 tariff exemptions from trade-war duties requested by Apple.

US President Donald Trump said following a private dinner with Apple CEO Tim Cook in August that Cook had made a "very compelling argument" tariffs imposed by the United States on Chinese imports are hurting US companies like Apple, but not its South Korean competitor Samsung.

The Mac Pro is popular with music and video producers, with prices starting at about $6,000.

Analysts say tariffs on China are likely to result in consumer price increases by the holiday shopping season on other Apple products such as Air Pods and Apple Watches.

In the release, Apple emphasized its commitment to domestic manufacturing, noting that by making the Mac Pro in Texas the company was on track to meet a commitment to invest $350 billion in the United States by 2023.

Every Apple product is designed and engineered in the United States and made up of parts from 36 states, supporting 450,000 jobs with US suppliers, according to the release.