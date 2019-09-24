UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Apple Credits Tariff Exclusion On Imported Components For Decision To Make Mac Pro In US

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 11:24 AM

Apple Credits Tariff Exclusion on Imported Components for Decision to Make Mac Pro in US

An exemption from US duties on imported electronic components from China has prompted tech giant Apple to announce on Monday that it will make the next version of its Mac Pro computer at a factory in the US state of Texas

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) An exemption from US duties on imported electronic components from China has prompted tech giant Apple to announce on Monday that it will make the next version of its Mac Pro computer at a factory in the US state of Texas.

"As part of its commitment to US economic growth, Apple today confirmed that its newly redesigned Mac Pro will be manufactured in Austin, Texas," the company said in a press release. "The US manufacturing of Mac Pro is made possible following a federal product exclusion Apple is receiving for certain necessary components."

While the release provided few details and did not mention China by name, the US Trade Representative office on Friday announced the approval of ten of 15 tariff exemptions from trade-war duties requested by Apple.

US President Donald Trump said following a private dinner with Apple CEO Tim Cook in August that Cook had made a "very compelling argument" tariffs imposed by the United States on Chinese imports are hurting US companies like Apple, but not its South Korean competitor Samsung.

The Mac Pro is popular with music and video producers, with prices starting at about $6,000.

Analysts say tariffs on China are likely to result in consumer price increases by the holiday shopping season on other Apple products such as Air Pods and Apple Watches.

In the release, Apple emphasized its commitment to domestic manufacturing, noting that by making the Mac Pro in Texas the company was on track to meet a commitment to invest $350 billion in the United States by 2023.

Every Apple product is designed and engineered in the United States and made up of parts from 36 states, supporting 450,000 jobs with US suppliers, according to the release.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Music China Company Trump Price Austin United States North Korea August Samsung Apple From Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Rise in Industrial usage of CNG is increasingly la ..

7 minutes ago

Ultra-running legend Kouros to grace Al Marmoom Ul ..

7 minutes ago

No need for Google to apply 'right to be forgotten ..

16 minutes ago

Russia Registers 33 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

16 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks snap six-day losing run 24 Septem ..

18 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.