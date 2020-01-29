UrduPoint.com
Apple Delivers Record Results, Sees Growth In IPhones, Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 09:00 AM

Apple delivers record results, sees growth in iPhones, services

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Apple on Tuesday posted record results for the final three months of last year, powered by sales of iPhones, digital services, and wearables such as AirPods.

Net profit hit an all-time high of $22 billion on record quarterly revenue of $91.8 billion, the California tech giant said.

"We are thrilled to report Apple's highest quarterly revenue ever, fueled by strong demand for our iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models, and all-time records for services and wearables," said Apple chief executive Tim Cook.

Apple shares jumped two percent in after-market trades that followed release of thestronger-than-anticipated earnings report.

