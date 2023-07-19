Open Menu

Apple Developing Own AI Technologies To Challenge Existing Systems On Market - Reports

US-based tech company Apple is developing its own artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in an effort to break into a market already filled with AI systems for consumers, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday

The development of original Apple AI systems became a focus of the company in recent months, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple is developing AI language models similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard, the report said. The Apple AI language model framework, dubbed Ajax, has been used to create a so-called "Apple GPT" chatbot, the report said.

Apple is also working on addressing privacy issues related to AI technology, the report said.

Although Apple has included AI technology in the realms of photography, auto-correction, and its Siri voice assistant, it has not been at the forefront of recently popularized generative AI products, according to the report.

Apple's AI chatbot has been implemented on a limited scale on the internal level, the report said. However, the system still requires special credentials and anything created using the system cannot be added to products for consumers, the report also said.

Apple has been searching for more experts to hire to work in the area of generative AI, the report added.

The value of Apple's stock shares rose as much as 2.3%, hitting a historic high of $198.23, after reports of its AI effort first emerged on Wednesday, while OpenAI backer microsoft's stock dropped approximately 1%, the report noted.

More Stories From Business