Apple Earnings Beat Expectations But China Sales Down
Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2024 | 03:00 PM
San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Tech heavyweight Apple reported sales growth Thursday for the first time in recent quarters, with revenue up slightly from a year prior while profits surpassed expectations.
But sales in Greater China declined in the October to December period, amid concerns of more competition in the key market.
Shares of the iPhone maker slumped 0.9 percent in after hours trading.
Apple logged $119.6 billion in sales for its most recent quarter, up two percent from the year-ago period.
For the quarter, its profits came in at $33.9 billion, with diluted earnings per share above expectations at $2.18.
"Today Apple is reporting revenue growth for the December quarter fueled by iPhone sales, and an all-time revenue record in Services," said chief executive Tim Cook in a statement.
The company's closely watched iPhone sales came in at $69.
7 billion, an improvement from the same quarter in 2022 as well.
But worries surrounding the China market cast a pall on the news.
The company said its net sales in Greater China -- including mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan -- declined from a year ago to $20.8 billion in the latest quarter.
Data from Counterpoint Research released Thursday showed that Apple's share of the smartphone market reached the highest since late 2020 in the final three months last year.
This was largely due to a rebound from previous Covid-19 related factory shutdowns, causing production disruptions.
Counterpoint added that the final months in a year are typically a strong period for Apple, with iPhone sales boosted by holiday demand.
Looking ahead, investors are eyeing the performance of its highly anticipated Vision Pro mixed reality headset, which will be launched in the United States on Friday.
Recent Stories
Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge
Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana case against Imran, his wife Bushra
Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, Weissborn reach semifinals
UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to reduce bureaucracy
No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau
Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for Schools in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024
JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP
Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..
Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hyderabad
MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election
More Stories From Business
-
39th MCMC officers visit IPO- Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 20246 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.26 billion17 hours ago
-
FCCI demands to withdraw levy of toll on Canal Road18 hours ago
-
Close liaison between FCCI, TUSDEC imperative to produce high quality products: Dr Sajjad Arshad18 hours ago
-
CPI inflation recorded at 28.3% in January19 hours ago
-
FCCI demands remedial measures for export sector19 hours ago
-
KP achieves industrial development milestone with Chitral Economic Zone inauguration19 hours ago
-
Need urged for digital integration of agriculture data to explore regional potential20 hours ago