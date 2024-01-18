Open Menu

Apple Hit Again With US Ban In Watch Patent Feud

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2024 | 08:30 AM

Apple hit again with US ban in watch patent feud

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) A Federal appeals court on Wednesday ordered Apple to halt US sales of its latest smartwatch models as part of a patent feud with health company Masimo.

The ban on certain Apple smartwatch models will come into effect Thursday as the iPhone juggernaut is ordered to await the outcome of its appeal.

Masimo, based in southern California, filed a complaint to the US International Trade Commission (ITC) which decided in October to halt imports of the Apple Watch models over a patented technology for detecting blood-oxygen levels.

A court temporarily lifted the ban last month.

Apple manufactures the vast majority of its products overseas, predominantly in China, giving the ITC jurisdiction over the patent feud.

According to reports, Apple is planning to remove the technology for now from the smartwatches in question -- the Series 9 and Ultra 2 -- in a solution that Masimo has welcomed.

Masimo contends it invented the technology and that Apple poached key employees to win access to the know-how.

But the iPhone-maker contends that the ITC finding was in error and should be reversed, and appealed the decision in the federal appeals court.

The wait for that decision could reportedly last a year or more.

Masimo chief executive Joe Kiani called the decision to allow the ban to be implemented a "victory" for the US patent system that shows even powerful companies such as Apple must respect intellectual property rights.

Apple did not immediately reply to a query from AFP.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology China Company October Apple From Court

Recent Stories

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food man ..

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area

9 hours ago
 CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely ele ..

CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections

9 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment af ..

Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power

9 hours ago
 Infrastructure of city can be improved through pub ..

Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..

9 hours ago
 AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment pr ..

AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process

9 hours ago
 Meeting held to review election arrangements in Ab ..

Meeting held to review election arrangements in Abbottabad

9 hours ago
ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during electio ..

ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during election campaign: DIG

9 hours ago
 CCPO reviews performance of Investigation Wing

CCPO reviews performance of Investigation Wing

9 hours ago
 WASA need funds for replacement of sewerage, water ..

WASA need funds for replacement of sewerage, water supply systems

9 hours ago
 Ashrafi strongly condemns Iran's airspace violatio ..

Ashrafi strongly condemns Iran's airspace violation

9 hours ago
 Police arrest 6 gamblers, recover Rs. 4000 stake m ..

Police arrest 6 gamblers, recover Rs. 4000 stake money

9 hours ago
 Iranian attack inside Pakistan’s territory, a se ..

Iranian attack inside Pakistan’s territory, a serious breach of sovereignty, v ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business