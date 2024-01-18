Apple Hit Again With US Ban In Watch Patent Feud
Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2024 | 08:30 AM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) A Federal appeals court on Wednesday ordered Apple to halt US sales of its latest smartwatch models as part of a patent feud with health company Masimo.
The ban on certain Apple smartwatch models will come into effect Thursday as the iPhone juggernaut is ordered to await the outcome of its appeal.
Masimo, based in southern California, filed a complaint to the US International Trade Commission (ITC) which decided in October to halt imports of the Apple Watch models over a patented technology for detecting blood-oxygen levels.
A court temporarily lifted the ban last month.
Apple manufactures the vast majority of its products overseas, predominantly in China, giving the ITC jurisdiction over the patent feud.
According to reports, Apple is planning to remove the technology for now from the smartwatches in question -- the Series 9 and Ultra 2 -- in a solution that Masimo has welcomed.
Masimo contends it invented the technology and that Apple poached key employees to win access to the know-how.
But the iPhone-maker contends that the ITC finding was in error and should be reversed, and appealed the decision in the federal appeals court.
The wait for that decision could reportedly last a year or more.
Masimo chief executive Joe Kiani called the decision to allow the ban to be implemented a "victory" for the US patent system that shows even powerful companies such as Apple must respect intellectual property rights.
Recent Stories
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..
AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process
Meeting held to review election arrangements in Abbottabad
ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during election campaign: DIG
CCPO reviews performance of Investigation Wing
WASA need funds for replacement of sewerage, water supply systems
Ashrafi strongly condemns Iran's airspace violation
Police arrest 6 gamblers, recover Rs. 4000 stake money
Iranian attack inside Pakistan’s territory, a serious breach of sovereignty, v ..
More Stories From Business
-
Tokyo shares slightly higher as Fujitsu claws back12 minutes ago
-
SECP organizes workshop for Shariah scholars8 hours ago
-
China achieves high quality development targets in 2023: Chinese CG10 hours ago
-
Senate body seeks details of budget, following austerity measures10 hours ago
-
Stocks, oil prices slump on economic headwinds10 hours ago
-
Cigarette industry experience surge in illegal trade in recent months12 hours ago
-
Chinese CG promises support to Pakistan for tackling environmental issues12 hours ago
-
Business community asks to play active role in local govt to resolve its issues12 hours ago
-
FPCCI seeks industry status for packaging sector13 hours ago
-
BP picks new CEO following Looney sacking14 hours ago
-
PSX stays bearish, loses 170 points15 hours ago
-
Austria's inflation slows to 7.8 pct in 202314 hours ago