Apple Hits $3 Trillion In Market Capitalization As World's Most Valuable Firm

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Apple Hits $3 Trillion in Market Capitalization as World's Most Valuable Firm

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) Shares of iPhone phone maker and consumer tech giant Apple hit record highs on Monday, crossing $3 trillion in market capitalization to become the world's most valuable company, trading data showed.

Apple's stock hit a lifetime high of $182.87 to exceed the $3 trillion valuation, data tabulated from New York's Nasdaq platform for Big Tech stocks showed.

