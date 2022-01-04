NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) Shares of iPhone phone maker and consumer tech giant Apple hit record highs on Monday, crossing $3 trillion in market capitalization to become the world's most valuable company, trading data showed.

Apple's stock hit a lifetime high of $182.87 to exceed the $3 trillion valuation, data tabulated from New York's Nasdaq platform for Big Tech stocks showed.