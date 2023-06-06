UrduPoint.com

Apple Lays Down The Gauntlet To The Metaverse

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Apple lays down the gauntlet to the metaverse

Tech giant Apple has unveiled its first major product in more than seven years, a mixed-reality headset that might just deliver a terminal blow to the "metaverse"

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Tech giant Apple has unveiled its first major product in more than seven years, a mixed-reality headset that might just deliver a terminal blow to the "metaverse".

Silicon Valley rival Meta was so confident of it could create the metaverse -- an idea of a 3D immersive internet -- that it changed its name from Facebook in 2021 and began funnelling billions into the project.

But the idea has been hampered by fluffed launches, dodgy graphics, no clear path to profitability and a general feeling that few people know what it is.

Meta's Reality Labs, the division helming its metaverse effort, has lost $4 billion so far and company chief Mark Zuckerberg has been increasingly talking up artificial intelligence rather than the metaverse.

During his presentation on Monday, Apple boss Tim Cook introduced the Vision Pro, a sleek headset resembling ski goggles.

It will allow the user to communicate, work, watch movies, listen to music -- and even choose whether to be immersed or to keep an eye on the outside world.

Cook pointedly did not mention the metaverse once during the hour-long launch, with Apple promising instead the dawn of an era of "spatial computing".

"Tim Cook has gone on record as saying that he doesn't like using the word, he doesn't think it has any real meaning," said James Whatley, chief strategy officer at Diva, a marketing agency.

"The faster Meta can move away from that word, the better position they will be in combating Apple's encroachment into the space."

