UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Apple Most Favored By Korean Investors Among Foreign Stocks In Q4: Data

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 12:50 PM

Apple most favored by Korean investors among foreign stocks in Q4: data

Apple Inc. was the top pick by South Korean investors among foreign companies during the fourth quarter of last year as local investors joined the rush to buy shares in the U.S. tech giant on hopes of it making a rally, data showed Monda

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Apple Inc. was the top pick by South Korean investors among foreign companies during the fourth quarter of last year as local investors joined the rush to buy shares in the U.S. tech giant on hopes of it making a rally, data showed Monday.

Apple outperformed all other market-leading tech shares in 2019, rising 86 percent, as its new products, such as the Apple Watch 4 series, drew better-than-expected market response.

According to the data compiled by the Korea Securities Depository (KSD), South Korean investors net bought US$59.3 million worth of Apple stocks, the largest tally among all foreign companies during the October-December period of 2019.

In December alone, Korean investors scooped up a net buying of Apple stocks worth $30.6 million, the data showed.

Local investors' Apple stock holdings also swelled to $236 million as of Jan.

3, up from $134 million a year ago.

Apple closed at a record high of $300.35 in New York on Thursday, up 2.3 percent from the previous session's close, with its market capitalization standing at $1.3 trillion.

Retail investors' appetites for U.S. stocks have increased sharply this year as the Korean stock market suffered a relatively dull performance compared with the U.S. market.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,197.67 in the final trading session of the year on Monday, up 7.67 percent, or 156.63 points, from last year's final closing at 2041.04, according to the Korea Exchange (KRX).

Over the same period, the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 24.54 percent, and the tech-laden Nasdaq composite index jumped 34.60 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Buy Same Price New York North Korea Korea Exchange December Stocks 2019 Apple Market All From Top Dow Jones Million

Recent Stories

Cadet College Sanghar Holds 23Rd Annual Parents’ ..

4 minutes ago

Hareem shah shares another call of Sheikh Rasheed

10 minutes ago

Crude and gold extend gains, stocks sink on fear o ..

8 minutes ago

Australia beat New Zealand to sweep Test series

1 minute ago

Three injured in gas blast in Rawalpindi

1 minute ago

Solid measures afoot for GB's uplift: Parliamentar ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.