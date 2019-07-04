UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Apple Offers Voluntary Corrective Measures Over Alleged Violation Of Competition Law

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 12:07 PM

Apple offers voluntary corrective measures over alleged violation of competition law

The South Korean unit of U.S. tech giant Apple Inc. has offered to carry out a set of voluntary corrective measures, an official said Thursday, in an apparent move to end a legal dispute over its alleged violation of competition law

SEJONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ):The South Korean unit of U.S. tech giant Apple Inc. has offered to carry out a set of voluntary corrective measures, an official said Thursday, in an apparent move to end a legal dispute over its alleged violation of competition law.

Apple Korea is suspected of having required South Korean mobile phone carriers -- SK Telecom Co., KT Corp. and LG Uplus Corp. -- to pay the cost of television advertisements for its iPhones and their warranty costs.

The Fair Trade Commission conducted a probe into Apple Korea in 2016 and has since held deliberation on the case three times.

Apple has said that advertisements benefit both the company and South Korean mobile carriers and that the action was fully justifiable.

But the commission has claimed Apple holds a clear advantage over local mobile carriers and that shifting the cost of advertisements is only another means to squeeze the profits of the carriers.

Last month, Apple Korea filed an application with the commission to try to win a consent decree that would end the legal dispute without going to court.

Under the law, an applicant is required to state a correction scheme necessary to restore competition practices or to improve trading practices, and to remedy or prevent damages to consumers and other business entities.

Song Sang-min, director general handing the issue at the commission, declined to elaborate on Apple Korea's specific measures.

The commission said it will decide in the coming weeks whether to begin the process of a consent decree on Apple Korea, though it did not provide a specific time frame.

If the commission decides to launch the process, the commission will come up with provisional corrective measures in consultation with Apple Korea before collecting opinions of relevant parties and finalizing a consent decree.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Mobile Company North Korea Turkish Lira 2016 Apple TV (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Court

Recent Stories

Security bunkers outside Sharif family’s Jati Um ..

13 minutes ago

Australia faces 161 billion USD infrastructure fun ..

5 minutes ago

Emirates launches new service to Porto

24 minutes ago

Kuwaiti oil barrel down to $62.34 pb

24 minutes ago

Australia's Woolworths to unload alcohol, gaming o ..

21 minutes ago

Govt to help affected families of capsized boat in ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.