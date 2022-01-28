Apple quarterly revenue record high despite chip shortage

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Apple on Thursday reported that its quarterly revenue set a record of $124 billion at the end of last year amid a global chip shortage.

The unprecedented sales resulted in a profit of $34.

6 billion, compared with $28.7 billion in the same quarter the prior year, according to the earnings report.

"We are gratified to see the response from customers around the world at a time when staying connected has never been more important," Apple chief Tim Cook said in a release.