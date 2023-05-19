UrduPoint.com

Apple Restricts Employee Use Of ChatGPT To Prevent Leaks - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2023 | 06:53 PM

Apple Restricts Employee Use of ChatGPT to Prevent Leaks - Reports

US tech giant Apple has restricted the use of ChatGPT and a number of other artificial intelligence (AI) tools for its employees in order to prevent data leaks, as the company is currently working on its own technology of this kind, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing a document and people familiar with the matter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) US tech giant Apple has restricted the use of ChatGPT and a number of other artificial intelligence (AI) tools for its employees in order to prevent data leaks, as the company is currently working on its own technology of this kind, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing a document and people familiar with the matter.

Apple, known for its stringent secrecy measures, has prohibited its employees from using, instead of humans, newly popular programs for automatically writing emails and software code such as ChatGPT and Microsoft-owned GitHub's Copilot, which can result in the inadvertent sharing of company information with the bots' developers, the report said.

Apple has been wary of AI-powered software entering its App Store lately.

In early March, the company blocked the BlueMail email app after it was updated with ChatGPT, citing concerns that it could display inappropriate content to underage users.

Apple is not the only company concerned about the chatbot's privacy. In April, South Korea's Samsung banned its employees from using ChatGPT after discovering a source code leak caused by its workers' use of the tool.

OpenAI's ChatGPT language model, launched in late November, has received mixed reviews for its ability to mimic human conversation and generate unique text based on user input. Some have praised the model for its professional applications, such as code development, while others have criticized its potential for abuse, such as students using the model to write essays.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Company South Korea March April November Samsung Apple From

Recent Stories

Stock markets mostly rise on US debt deal hope

Stock markets mostly rise on US debt deal hope

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan wheelchair-bound cricket team's training ..

Pakistan wheelchair-bound cricket team's training camp for Asia Cup from Monday

8 minutes ago
 Project to lay 16,000 km long fiber optic cable ki ..

Project to lay 16,000 km long fiber optic cable kicks off

1 minute ago
 TEXPO-2023 scheduled to be held from May 26-28

TEXPO-2023 scheduled to be held from May 26-28

1 minute ago
 Senator Qayyum presents his book to PM

Senator Qayyum presents his book to PM

1 minute ago
 Aimal Wali sees miserable fate of PTI

Aimal Wali sees miserable fate of PTI

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.