Apple's Capitalization Adds $191Bln In Thursday Trading, Sets Record For US Companies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2022 | 12:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) US tech corporation Apple added over $190.9 billion in market capitalization, as its shares rose 8.9% in Thursday trading, setting a record for American companies, trading data showed.

At the close of trading on Thursday, the price of the company's shares jumped 8.9% to $146.87. The company's capitalization amounted to $2.336 trillion.

Apple's increase in market value became the largest in the history of US-listed companies, according to media reports.

The stock market has soared in response to this data on annual inflation in the United States, which slowed to 7.7% in October from 8.2% in September.

Besides Apple, companies with a capitalization above $1 trillion include Saudi Aramco ($2 trillion), Alphabet ($1.2 trillion) and microsoft ($1.7 trillion).

Apple, founded in 1976, produces personal computers and tablets, audio players, phones, smart watches and software.

