Application for Gas Transit via Ukraine to Slovakia Rises by 8% - Slovak Operator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The application for Russian gas pumping through Ukrainian territory to Slovakia via the Uzhgorod transportation corridor has increased by 8% to 92.1 billion cubic meters over the past day, according to the latest data from the Slovak gas transmission system operator Eustream published on Wednesday.

Tuesday saw a 13% increase in the application for gas transit compared to Monday. The actual pumping via the Velke Kapushany transmission station, which is a border point between Slovakia and Ukraine, on Monday amounted to about 75.2 million cubic meters.

The growth is in line with the results of the daily auction held on Tuesday. According to the Regional Booking Platform, an additional transport capacity of 19.2 million cubic meters was booked for Wednesday at the Uzhgorod-Velke Kapushany transmission station. There was no information about who booked these capacities.

Russia's energy giant Gazprom said on Tuesday that it had approved and started implementing a plan to pump gas into five European underground storage facilities for November, having completed pumping gas into such facilities in Russia.