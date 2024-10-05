Applications Invited For Renewal Of Pesticide Licences
Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2024 | 06:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Agriculture Pest Warning & Quality Control of Pesticide Department has invited applications from pesticide dealers for renewal of their pesticide licences.
According to Assistant Director Pest Warning Chaudhry Asrar Arshad, the applications will be received from October 7 to October 26, 2024 while training of pesticide dealers will commence from November 1, 2024.
He said that the new applicants would deposit Rs. 7,260 as training fee while Rs. 3,630 would be charged as renewal fee of pesticide licence.
He advised the pesticide dealers to submit their applications along with 5 passport size photographs, paid challan form, verified photocopies of Matric certificate, CNIC and domicile, etc. at the office of Assistant Director Pest Warning & Quality Control, Plant Pathological Research Institute (PPRI) of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Faisalabad by October 26, 2024.
