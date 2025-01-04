Applications to be received for solarization up to 6th

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Agriculture farmers can apply for solarization of their tube-wells under Chief Minister (CM) Punjab’s Solarlization Program up to January 6.

A spokesman for the agriculture (extension) department said here on Saturday that the government had planned for transition of 8000 electric and diesel-powered tube wells on solar energy across the province.

He said that Rs.9 billion was earmarked for CM Punjab Kissan Package and this program would help the farmers get rid of costlier electricity for their tube-wells.

He said that farmers, who had their own land and tube well installed before October 30, 2024 were eligible for solarization program. The eligible candidates should submit their applications up to January 6, 2025. The government would provide them subsidy of Rs.

500,000 on power kits of 10 kilowatts, Rs.750,000 on 15-KW and Rs.1 million on 20 KW power kits whereas farmers would pay remaining amount of the system, he added.

He said that this program would help the provision of cost-effective and sustainable energy solutions to the farmers by reducing their dependency on conventional energy sources. This project will also help alleviate the burden of rising electricity costs, he added.

He said that interested farmers could download application forms from the Punjab Agriculture Department’s website www.agripunjab.gov.pk or apply online at CMSTP portal.

For more information, they could contact the Agri Helpline at 0800-17000 from Monday to Saturday daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., he added.