President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, has welcomed the appointment of 28 new Trade and Investment Officers (TIOs), calling it a strategic and timely step to elevate Pakistan’s trade diplomacy and global economic standing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, has welcomed the appointment of 28 new Trade and Investment Officers (TIOs), calling it a strategic and timely step to elevate Pakistan’s trade diplomacy and global economic standing.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the ICCI President lauded the government for ensuring a merit-based and transparent selection process that involved the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), and the board of Investment.

He expressed confidence that the newly appointed officers will deliver on the nation’s strategic trade and investment objectives.

“These officers are entrusted with a pivotal responsibility—to reshape and rebrand Pakistan’s global image not merely as a country, but as a thriving business and investment hub, rich in natural resources and tourism potential,” he added.

He emphasized the need for the officers to adapt to the evolving global landscape. “In today’s world, economic diplomacy has replaced political diplomacy. Trade and investment are the new pillars of global influence,” he remarked. “You are not just the diplomats but are Pakistan’s economic front-liners”, he added.

Qureshi urged the TIOs to focus on both traditional and non-traditional exports and to act as catalysts for forming strategic partnerships with chambers of commerce, major retail chains, and multinational corporations in their host countries.

He also highlighted the importance of promoting overseas employment and the role of remittances as a vital economic asset.

You are the torchbearers of Pakistan’s economic diplomacy, the world is watching, and the stakes are high, he concluded by encouraging the officers to embrace creativity, agility, and bold thinking in their roles abroad.