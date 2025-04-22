Open Menu

Appointment Of New Trade And Investment Officers To Strengthen Pakistan's Global Footprints

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2025 | 09:32 PM

Appointment of new Trade and Investment Officers to strengthen Pakistan's global footprints

President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, has welcomed the appointment of 28 new Trade and Investment Officers (TIOs), calling it a strategic and timely step to elevate Pakistan’s trade diplomacy and global economic standing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, has welcomed the appointment of 28 new Trade and Investment Officers (TIOs), calling it a strategic and timely step to elevate Pakistan’s trade diplomacy and global economic standing.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the ICCI President lauded the government for ensuring a merit-based and transparent selection process that involved the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), and the board of Investment.

He expressed confidence that the newly appointed officers will deliver on the nation’s strategic trade and investment objectives.

“These officers are entrusted with a pivotal responsibility—to reshape and rebrand Pakistan’s global image not merely as a country, but as a thriving business and investment hub, rich in natural resources and tourism potential,” he added.

He emphasized the need for the officers to adapt to the evolving global landscape. “In today’s world, economic diplomacy has replaced political diplomacy. Trade and investment are the new pillars of global influence,” he remarked. “You are not just the diplomats but are Pakistan’s economic front-liners”, he added.

Qureshi urged the TIOs to focus on both traditional and non-traditional exports and to act as catalysts for forming strategic partnerships with chambers of commerce, major retail chains, and multinational corporations in their host countries.

He also highlighted the importance of promoting overseas employment and the role of remittances as a vital economic asset.

You are the torchbearers of Pakistan’s economic diplomacy, the world is watching, and the stakes are high, he concluded by encouraging the officers to embrace creativity, agility, and bold thinking in their roles abroad.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Chinese Business Council Pakistan's delegation cal ..

Chinese Business Council Pakistan's delegation calls on Ch. Shafay

12 minutes ago
 CM Maryam's education reforms spark revolution in ..

CM Maryam's education reforms spark revolution in Punjab; says Raja Hanif

6 minutes ago
 Sardar Ayaz Sadiq arrives Madina Munawwarah

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq arrives Madina Munawwarah

6 minutes ago
 Court grants bail to four accused in vandalizing c ..

Court grants bail to four accused in vandalizing case

6 minutes ago
 Police Sahulat Centre to be set up at SCCI to fac ..

Police Sahulat Centre to be set up at SCCI to facilitate the business community

6 minutes ago
 Karachi Police bust gutka-mawa ring, arrest one de ..

Karachi Police bust gutka-mawa ring, arrest one dealer

6 minutes ago
Pakistan, Malaysia explore opportunities in blockc ..

Pakistan, Malaysia explore opportunities in blockchain technology

12 minutes ago
 Aurangzeb participates in G-24 Finance Ministers; ..

Aurangzeb participates in G-24 Finance Ministers; Central Bank Governors’ meet ..

12 minutes ago
 SU Celebrates Earth Day with Tree Plantation and C ..

SU Celebrates Earth Day with Tree Plantation and Climate Awareness Walk

23 seconds ago
 Food security at risk: International experts urge ..

Food security at risk: International experts urge action on soil degradation and ..

25 seconds ago
 Colourful closing ceremony of RWU’s 2nd Annual S ..

Colourful closing ceremony of RWU’s 2nd Annual Sports Gala

26 seconds ago
 Earth Day 2025: Islamabad launches fruit orchard p ..

Earth Day 2025: Islamabad launches fruit orchard plantation drive

28 seconds ago

More Stories From Business