APPRA demands probe in disturbance of fuel supply chain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ):All Pakistan Petroleum Retailers Association (APPRA) on Tuesday demanded a thorough probe into what it called "nationwide fuel shortage" and asked the authorities concerned to fix the responsibility.

"All the oil companies, except PSO (Pakistan State Oil), delayed import of petroleum products and violated the rules regarding maintaining the stocks which has resulted in the scarcity of petrol, diesel, and other products across the country," the association observed during a Zoom web meeting.

According to a news release issued here, the meeting was attended by the association leaders from all four provinces.

APPRA senior leader Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha said unnecessary delay in the import of petroleum products had inflicted a loss of billions of rupees to the government in revenue while masses were deprived of the benefit of reduced prices.

He was of the view that issues confronted by owners of filling stations should be resolved, besides introducing a new pricing formula for refineries, oil marketing companies and dealers.

He said the oil and gas sector needed a new pricing formula according to the changed local and global situation amid the coronavirus pandemic as the old formula was no longer workable.

The meeting also prayed for early recovery of all those who contracted the virus including the association president Samir Gulzar, and condoled with family members of those who lost their loved ones in the pandemic.