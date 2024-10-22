Approaches discussed to access int’l capital markets, external creditors

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan's delegation, currently attending the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund annual meetings in the United States, met with Alvarez and Marsal Sovereign Advisory Services wherein approaches were discussed through which Pakistan could access the international capital markets and external creditors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Pakistan's delegation, currently attending the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund annual meetings in the United States, met with Alvarez and Marsal Sovereign Advisory Services wherein approaches were discussed through which Pakistan could access the international capital markets and external creditors.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb is leading the Pakistan delegation to the Annual Meetings WB and IMF, being held in Washington DC from 21-26 October 2024, said a press release issued by the finance ministry.

Other delegates include Finance Secretary, Imdad Ullah Bosal; Secretary Economic Affairs, Dr. Kazim Niaz and Governor, State Bank of Pakistan, Jameel Ahmad.

The Pakistani delegation held a meeting with the representatives of Alvarez and Marsal Sovereign Advisory Services, comprising Managing Director and Global Practice Leader, Dr. Reza Baqir; Division Executive for Sovereign Advisory Services, Peter Briggs and Thibaud Fourcade.

Alvarez and Marsal team congratulated Pakistan on the successful conclusion of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) with IMF.

The team outlined the steps needed for the country to chart an accelerated path to capital markets following a well-sequenced strategy and deliberated on ways to restore access to internal international capital markets and external creditors.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan delegation also held a meeting with the Director Middle East and Central Asia Department (MCD) IMF, Jihad Azour.

Thanking the IMF for its continued support to Pakistan, especially for the recently approved US$7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF), the delegation outlined the government’s efforts towards fiscal consolidation, revenue expansion, energy and SOE reforms, aimed at transitioning Pakistan from stabilization to growth.

Congratulating Pakistan on the successful start of the Fund programme, Jihad Azour emphasized the importance of staying the course on reforms.