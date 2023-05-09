ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Finance and Revenue on Tuesday said in a categorical term that 'appropriate arrangements' were in place to payoff scheduled international liabilities with significant inflows in the pipeline, which would further augment the foreign exchange reserves.

"The media has carried the news that $3.

7 billion has to be repaid by the Government of Pakistan by the end of June 2023, which is correct. However, this should not be any cause of concern as arrangements have been made for the rollover/repayment of this debt," the ministry said in a brief press statement.

It is to mention here that during this period significant inflows were also in the pipeline, adding the coalition government had averted the default and "the economy is now on a course to stability and growth."