UrduPoint.com

'Appropriate Arrangements' In Place To Payoff Scheduled Int'l Liabilities: Finance Ministry

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2023 | 03:30 PM

'Appropriate arrangements' in place to payoff scheduled int'l liabilities: Finance Ministry

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Finance and Revenue on Tuesday said in a categorical term that 'appropriate arrangements' were in place to payoff scheduled international liabilities with significant inflows in the pipeline, which would further augment the foreign exchange reserves.

"The media has carried the news that $3.

7 billion has to be repaid by the Government of Pakistan by the end of June 2023, which is correct. However, this should not be any cause of concern as arrangements have been made for the rollover/repayment of this debt," the ministry said in a brief press statement.

It is to mention here that during this period significant inflows were also in the pipeline, adding the coalition government had averted the default and "the economy is now on a course to stability and growth."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange June Media Government Billion

Recent Stories

Three Day SATRC Workshop on PRS Starts

Three Day SATRC Workshop on PRS Starts

12 minutes ago
 Jagersro Racecourse in Sweden to host Al Wathba St ..

Jagersro Racecourse in Sweden to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup

17 minutes ago
 Imran Khan arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case from Is ..

Imran Khan arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case from Islamabad

52 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution participates as ..

National Human Rights Institution participates as &#039;Observer&#039; in UPR

1 hour ago
 Annual Investment Meeting signs MoU with Hub71

Annual Investment Meeting signs MoU with Hub71

2 hours ago
 Charitable institutions commended for supporting s ..

Charitable institutions commended for supporting student education at Zayed Univ ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.