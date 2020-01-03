UrduPoint.com
Approval Accorded To Transfer Rs 200 Billion For Hyderabad, Sukkur Motorway: Asad Umar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 03:23 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd January, 2020) Federal Minister for planning and development Asad Umar has said that Public-Private Partnership Authority Board (PPPAB) has approved to transfer 200 billion rupees for Hyderabad and Sukkur motorway.

According to media reports, Asad Umar tweeted that this move of public private partnership authority board will accelerate the pace of development works in country.With the completion of this project, easy travel facilities will become available for the people and economic activities will pick up,he added.

