Approved Seeds Recommended For Wheat Sowing
Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2024 | 12:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) The Agriculture Department Bahawalpur has approved wheat seeds and urged growers to sow the seeds approved by the department for better yield.
A spokesman for Agriculture Department Bahawalpur said here that scientists and researchers had played remarkable role in preparation of standard seeds for wheat sowing to get bumper production. He said that the Agriculture Department had announced Names of varieties of approved seeds for sowing wheat in Bahawalpur region.
“The varieties of seeds approved by the Agriculture Department’s scientists and researcher for sowing wheat in prevailing month of November include Arooj-22, Nishan-21, Dilkash-20, MH-21, Sadique-21, Nawab-21, Akbar-19, Bhakkar Star-19 and Ghazi -19,” he said.
He said that such approved seeds helped in growing of wheat plant by 85 percent. He advised wheat growers to use 40 to 45 kilograms wheat seeds per acre for sowing wheat. He added that wheat sowing should be completed by November 20. He revealed that Chief Minister, Punjab had already announced prize scheme for wheat growers including laser land levelers and tractors.
