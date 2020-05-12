APSMA delegation meets Aslam Iqbal

Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Monday met with the All Pakistan Shopping Malls Association (APSMA) delegation at the PBIT Office in which problems pertaining to closure of shopping malls owing to lockdown came under discussion

According to a spokesperson, the delegation urged that the government should review its decision about closing down shopping malls and should grant them permission to open shopping malls business.

They also assured of ensuring 100 per cent implementation on the formulated SOPs and precautionary measures defined by the government.

On this occasion, Aslam Iqbal maintained that the decision to ease lockdown had been taken by taking into account financial difficulties of people and he was fully aware about the strains arising due to shutting down shopping malls.

The minister assured the delegation to bring their problems to light before the Federal government as the government had made extraordinary decisions in unusual circumstances.

Aslam Iqbal hoped: " With the grace of Allah Almighty, we will soon get out of prevailing difficult situation and business activities would also be fully restored".

The minister expressed his gratitude to traders, industrialists and the masses for theircomplete cooperation to cope up with coronavirus pandemic.