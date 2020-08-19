UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APTMA Appreciates FBR For Accelerating Payments Of Tax Refunds

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 07:56 PM

APTMA appreciates FBR for accelerating payments of tax refunds

The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) on Wednesday appreciated the Federal Board of Revenue for accelerating payments of tax refunds to the textiles sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) on Wednesday appreciated the Federal board of Revenue for accelerating payments of tax refunds to the textiles sector.

A delegation of the APTMA called on Member Inland Revenue Operations of the Federal Board of Revenue, Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed and discussed in detail issues pertaining to the release of Sales Tax refunds, said a press release issued by APTMA here.

The APTMA delegation was comprised of Raza Baqir and Shahid Sattar while the Member Inland Revenue Operations was assisted by concerned chiefs and secretaries of the Board.

Dr Ashfaq reiterated the resolve and commitment of the government for expeditious payment of tax refunds and removal of all irritants in doing the business.

He told APTMA delegation that release of refund claims has been expedited by the Board and it would be ensured that all sales tax refunds are paid within 72 hours.

He said all the systematic issues relating to Annexure H would be removed within a week which will facilitate exporters in filing of refund claims.

He added that Annexure-H would be simplified to facilitate the taxpayers.

The member FBR said trial test of the changes made in software of Annexure-H is underway and it would be implemented shortly.� He said the Board was also releasing the outstanding and deferred refund claims of the exporters on war-footing basis.� Furthermore, he urged the APTMA delegation to convey all member mills to file their Income Tax refunds at the earliest for speedy clearance.

He also said taxpayers should lodge complaints against the harassment by the tax collectors, especially if someone is demanding bribery to clear stuck-up refunds.

He assured of immediate action against the delinquent functionaries.

APTMA delegation appreciated efforts made by the Board for early disposal of refund claims of theexport-oriented industry, saying that the member mills were satisfied with the performance of the tax machinery.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business FBR Textile All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Awareness workshop regarding RTI Act held

3 minutes ago

3400 suspected spurious tablets recovered

3 minutes ago

Mangoes exports exceed target: PFVA Chief

3 minutes ago

PTI policies improved business index: Safdar Hashm ..

3 minutes ago

International Aid to Yemen Plunges, Programs Eithe ..

8 minutes ago

US Expects Announcements on Energy Deals Between I ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.