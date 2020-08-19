APTMA appreciates FBR for accelerating payments of tax refunds

The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) on Wednesday appreciated the Federal Board of Revenue for accelerating payments of tax refunds to the textiles sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) on Wednesday appreciated the Federal board of Revenue for accelerating payments of tax refunds to the textiles sector.

A delegation of the APTMA called on Member Inland Revenue Operations of the Federal Board of Revenue, Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed and discussed in detail issues pertaining to the release of Sales Tax refunds, said a press release issued by APTMA here.

The APTMA delegation was comprised of Raza Baqir and Shahid Sattar while the Member Inland Revenue Operations was assisted by concerned chiefs and secretaries of the Board.

Dr Ashfaq reiterated the resolve and commitment of the government for expeditious payment of tax refunds and removal of all irritants in doing the business.

He told APTMA delegation that release of refund claims has been expedited by the Board and it would be ensured that all sales tax refunds are paid within 72 hours.

He said all the systematic issues relating to Annexure H would be removed within a week which will facilitate exporters in filing of refund claims.

He added that Annexure-H would be simplified to facilitate the taxpayers.

The member FBR said trial test of the changes made in software of Annexure-H is underway and it would be implemented shortly.� He said the Board was also releasing the outstanding and deferred refund claims of the exporters on war-footing basis.� Furthermore, he urged the APTMA delegation to convey all member mills to file their Income Tax refunds at the earliest for speedy clearance.

He also said taxpayers should lodge complaints against the harassment by the tax collectors, especially if someone is demanding bribery to clear stuck-up refunds.

He assured of immediate action against the delinquent functionaries.

APTMA delegation appreciated efforts made by the Board for early disposal of refund claims of theexport-oriented industry, saying that the member mills were satisfied with the performance of the tax machinery.