APTMA assured of incentives on relocation of Chinese apparel plants to Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The Punjab government has assured All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) of offering incentives better than any other country to attract Chinese investors to relocate their operations to Pakistan.

This assurance was extended by Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Punjab during his meeting with delegation of top textile exporters here Thursday. Chairman APTMA Kamran Arshad, Chairman APTMA North Asad Shafi, Treasurer Muhammad Qasim, Senior members of APTMA S. M. Nabeel, Muhammad Ali, Faisal Jawed, Ahsan Shahid, Habib Anwar, Sufian Akhtar, Hussain Ahmed Fazal, Ismail Fareed Sheikh and Secretary General Mohammad Raza Baqir were included in APTMA delegation.

Chaudhry Shafay said that a mechanism would be evolved to ensure continuity in policy irrespective of change in government.

He fully supported the idea of establishment and operation of Garments Parks in the Punjab on the pattern of ‘Plug and Play Model’.

He added that such industrial parks will be equipped with the state of art infrastructure to attract foreign and local investors. He added that the Punjab government would also ensure full scale security for the Chinese investors operating in the province. He asked all relevant departments of Punjab to finalize their recommendations on all aspects of setting up of garments parks either in the existing industrial estates or on any other dedicated sites.

Talking about the current tariff war, Shafay expressed the confidence that Pakistan would emerge as victorious not only in attracting large foreign investment from China but also remarkably upsurge its exports through massive industrialization.

He expressed the hope that APTMA would provide all technical assistance and know how to the Punjab Government for attracting Chinese investors.

Earlier, Chairman APTMA Kamran Arshad stated that Patron-in-Chief APTMA Dr. Gohar Ejaz had put forward the vision of apparel cities in the province by constructing modern industrial zones dedicated to garment manufacturing.

The aim is to attract local and foreign investors by leveraging competitive advantages like low-cost labour and favourable trade status.

Kamran said that the industrial parks should offer fully equipped plug & play factories for rent, aiming to significantly increase Pakistan’s apparel exports and economic impact besides generating significant employment opportunities to alleviate poverty.

Asad Shafi, Chairman North, stated that US textile market is valued at USD 113 billion with Pakistan’s share of only USD 3.9 billion or 3.5 percent of US imports. He continued that if Pakistan is able to even marginally get a portion of the US textile imports, Pakistan’s textile exports would increase by more than USD 5 billion per annum.

On pointing out by Chairman APTMA about cessation of manufacturing, imports and exports activities due to roads blockades in Sindh, the Minister committed to take up the matter at the highest levels both with Federal and Sindh governments.

Chaudhry Shafay also agreed to extend all support for extending level playing treatment both for imports and domestic supplies under EFS.