APTMA Assured Of Incentives On Relocation Of Chinese Apparel Plants To Pakistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2025 | 10:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The Punjab government has assured All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) of offering incentives better than any other country to attract Chinese investors to relocate their operations to Pakistan.
This assurance was extended by Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Punjab during his meeting with delegation of top textile exporters here Thursday. Chairman APTMA Kamran Arshad, Chairman APTMA North Asad Shafi, Treasurer Muhammad Qasim, Senior members of APTMA S. M. Nabeel, Muhammad Ali, Faisal Jawed, Ahsan Shahid, Habib Anwar, Sufian Akhtar, Hussain Ahmed Fazal, Ismail Fareed Sheikh and Secretary General Mohammad Raza Baqir were included in APTMA delegation.
Chaudhry Shafay said that a mechanism would be evolved to ensure continuity in policy irrespective of change in government.
He fully supported the idea of establishment and operation of Garments Parks in the Punjab on the pattern of ‘Plug and Play Model’.
He added that such industrial parks will be equipped with the state of art infrastructure to attract foreign and local investors. He added that the Punjab government would also ensure full scale security for the Chinese investors operating in the province. He asked all relevant departments of Punjab to finalize their recommendations on all aspects of setting up of garments parks either in the existing industrial estates or on any other dedicated sites.
Talking about the current tariff war, Shafay expressed the confidence that Pakistan would emerge as victorious not only in attracting large foreign investment from China but also remarkably upsurge its exports through massive industrialization.
He expressed the hope that APTMA would provide all technical assistance and know how to the Punjab Government for attracting Chinese investors.
Earlier, Chairman APTMA Kamran Arshad stated that Patron-in-Chief APTMA Dr. Gohar Ejaz had put forward the vision of apparel cities in the province by constructing modern industrial zones dedicated to garment manufacturing.
The aim is to attract local and foreign investors by leveraging competitive advantages like low-cost labour and favourable trade status.
Kamran said that the industrial parks should offer fully equipped plug & play factories for rent, aiming to significantly increase Pakistan’s apparel exports and economic impact besides generating significant employment opportunities to alleviate poverty.
Asad Shafi, Chairman North, stated that US textile market is valued at USD 113 billion with Pakistan’s share of only USD 3.9 billion or 3.5 percent of US imports. He continued that if Pakistan is able to even marginally get a portion of the US textile imports, Pakistan’s textile exports would increase by more than USD 5 billion per annum.
On pointing out by Chairman APTMA about cessation of manufacturing, imports and exports activities due to roads blockades in Sindh, the Minister committed to take up the matter at the highest levels both with Federal and Sindh governments.
Chaudhry Shafay also agreed to extend all support for extending level playing treatment both for imports and domestic supplies under EFS.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..
Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..
Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..
PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..
More Stories From Business
-
APTMA assured of incentives on relocation of Chinese apparel plants to Pakistan3 minutes ago
-
KATI terms PM’s Turkiye visit as key step to boost bilateral trade13 minutes ago
-
Trilateral partnership among Pakistan, China, and Scotland stressed23 minutes ago
-
PRA launches tax awareness campaign1 hour ago
-
SAPM Haroon chairs meeting on investment protection framework2 hours ago
-
Haroon chairs meeting to enhance financing avenues for manufacturing sector3 hours ago
-
Ministers discuss agriculture development in Balochistan3 hours ago
-
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets4 hours ago
-
Govt. focuses on export-oriented manufacturing with sick industries revival: SAPM Haroon5 hours ago
-
Gold prices remained unchanged at Rs.352,000 per tola5 hours ago
-
Ahsan chairs meeting to finalize integrated strategy for Gwadar Port operationalization5 hours ago
-
ICCI, PSW to strengthen trade facilitation for business community6 hours ago