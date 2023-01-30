APTMA bids to increase textile exports through e-commerce

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) on Monday organized an orientation session on e-commerce for its members to increase textile exports

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) on Monday organized an orientation session on e-commerce for its members to increase textile exports.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MindWhiz Shah Hassan made a detailed presentation to the APTMA members on how to utilize international e-commerce platforms to increase exports. APTMA Vice Chairman Asad Shafi and Secretary General Raza Baqir were also present.

Shah Hassan said that global market volume of Amazon, a leading e-commerce platform, was over $600 billion and China was top global exporter in the world through e-commerce. He said Pakistan was ranked as third topmost country with highest number of sellers after USA and China and major exports of Pakistan that contributed to e-commerce included textile, leather and sports goods, chemicals, carpets and rugs.

According to him, Amazon number one seller was also from Pakistan that generated US $ 650 million revenue in 2022. He said there was enormous scope for textile exports from Pakistan in the fields of hosiery, bedding and bath, apparel, sports and outdoors and kitchen and dining items.

He also informed the audience that there was a huge potential to grow for brands on e-commerce platforms and explained selling strategies on these platforms. He said the ultimate goal of e-commerce platforms was to build up brands in terms of sales, customer satisfaction, and overall performance.

Sellers could achiever 46 percent profit margin by selling their products through e-commerce, he added.

Vice Chairman APTMA Asad Shafi said, Pakistan could increase its exports by US $ 6 billion per annum in case it availed one percent of the global market volume of US $ 600 billion at Amazon.

He said the Patron-in-Chief APTMA Gohar Ejaz had envisioned utilizing surplus yarn and fabric valuing about It US $ 3 billion in local production of garments and other value added textile products by establishing 1000 garment units each costing US $ 7 million and giving employment to 700 workers. He continued that this new addition of stitching units would have the potential to provide employment to around one million people and additional exports of US $ 210 billion.

Asad said that stitching revolution coupled with normal BMR and expansion would uplift total textile exports to US $ 50 billion in the next five years.

According to him, the purpose of the orientation session was to identify supply chain issues, logistic challenges and the goal of customer satisfaction while promoting e-commerce in the textile industry of Pakistan to maximize Pakistan's share to the global textile exports.

Secretary General Raza Baqir extended vote of thanks to the visiting delegation for apprising the APTMA members on the subject.