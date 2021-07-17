UrduPoint.com
Aptma, Bukhara Governor Sign MoU For Textile Complex

Aptma, Bukhara governor sign MoU for textile complex

The proposed complex spreading over 30,000 hectares of land will have a vast space reserved for cultivation of the cotton crop.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 17th, 2021) All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) leader Gohar Ijaz on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Governor of Bukhara in Uzbekistan on building a textile complex, a local private tv reported on Saturday.

Thanking Allah (The Almighty) for inking of the MoU, APTMA leader Gohar Ijaz said he was glad that Pakistan was on a right track now.

The complex would also house spinning, weaving, processing and garments units to be built at the cost of $100 million.

He informed that on average the country exported textile products worth $15.5 billion from one million tonnes of cotton it produced annually, while Uzbekistan, on the other hand, exported textile products worth $2 billion from the same quantity of the crop. Ijaz expressed the hope that cotton exports would reach $18 billion by next year.

